WSJ: Profile of 1010Data

The Wall Street Journal has a profile of 1010data, as part of their ongoing series of successful companies in the big data space. According to the WSJ profile, the New York-based company’s customers pay a subscription and hand their data over to the company, which gives it back to them in a format that’s nearly identical to a spreadsheet. This newly formatted data can then be manipulated and analyzed with additional advanced analytical capabilities.

1010data has been successful in raising capital, landing $35 million for a minority stake from Norwest Venture Partners earlier last year. Here’s the WSJ profile to learn more about 1010data, and you can find their website here…