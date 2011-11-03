WSJ: Profile of 1010Data

The Wall Street Journal has a profile of 1010data, as part of their ongoing series of successful companies in the big data space.  According to the WSJ profile, the New York-based company’s customers pay a subscription and hand their data over to the company, which gives it back to them in a format that’s nearly identical to a spreadsheet.  This newly formatted data can then be manipulated and analyzed with additional advanced analytical capabilities.

1010data has been successful in raising capital, landing $35 million for a minority stake from Norwest Venture Partners earlier last year.  Here’s the WSJ profile to learn more about 1010data, and you can find their website here

I currently serve as Director in the Advanced Risk & Compliance Analytics (ARCA) practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). I've served as Director of Data Science & Analytics Engineering at Areté Associates and in leadership positions with Elanix, Inc. (now Agilent Technologies) and Mentor Graphics. I've served the public as Chair of the Thousand Oaks, CA Planning Commission and now work in New York City. I have been married to my wife Stephanie since 1993, and we have a wonderful daughter Monroe. Learn more about me »

Posted on
Categories: Business, Data Science
Disclosure of Material Connection: Some of the links in the post above are “affiliate links.” This means if you click on the link and purchase the item, I will receive an affiliate commission. Regardless, I only recommend products or services I use personally and believe will add value to my readers. I am disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255: “Guides Concerning the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials in Advertising.”

Please note: I reserve the right to delete comments that are offensive or off-topic.

  • http://hadooptraininginhyderabad.co.in/ Sia Ram

    I was referred to this blog by one of my batch-mates who used to attend with me at hadoop online training Hyderabad center who is also a genius in the subject. Love this blog for its technical posts……….